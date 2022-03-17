Short Interest in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Declines By 21.0%

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the February 13th total of 190,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

LMFA traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,122. LM Funding America has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69.

Get LM Funding America alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LM Funding America by 275.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 105,718 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LM Funding America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LM Funding America during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in LM Funding America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in LM Funding America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

LM Funding America, Inc is a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado and Illinois. The company offers funding to associations by purchasing a portion of the associations’ rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the associations arising from unpaid association assessments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.