Short Interest in Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Drops By 20.9%

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 465,600 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the February 13th total of 588,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:MTCR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.52. 26,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53. Metacrine has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $8.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

In related news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker sold 459,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $445,909.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Metacrine by 151.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 41.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the second quarter worth $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 138.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

