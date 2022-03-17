Short Interest in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Grows By 22.5%

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 429,800 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the February 13th total of 351,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

NASDAQ:TIGO traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $24.63. The stock had a trading volume of 857 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,115. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.78. Millicom International Cellular has a 1-year low of $19.93 and a 1-year high of $46.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.07.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 643,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,294,000 after acquiring an additional 43,720 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 99,200 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 169,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 2,757.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 67,860 shares during the last quarter. 4.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.90 to $32.90 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile (Get Rating)

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.