Short Interest in Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) Grows By 17.9%

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the February 13th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

OTCMKTS:MFON opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.24 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33. Mobivity has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $2.20.

About Mobivity

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in the development and operation of proprietary platforms. Its proprietary platforms consists of software available to phones, tablets PCs, and Point of Sale systems, allow resellers, brands, and enterprises to market their products and services to consumers through text messages sent directly to the consumers mobile phones, mobile smart phone applications and dynamically printed receipt content.

