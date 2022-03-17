Short Interest in Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) Grows By 17.9%

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the February 13th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
OTCMKTS:MFON opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.24 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33. Mobivity has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $2.20.
About Mobivity (Get Rating)
