Short Interest in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Drops By 28.1%

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the February 13th total of 5,400,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MGI shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MoneyGram International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.92.

Shares of MGI stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.75. 4,879,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,450,053. MoneyGram International has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.10. The company has a market cap of $975.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.33.

MoneyGram International ( NASDAQ:MGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $324.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.00 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $94,162.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $230,224.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,707 shares of company stock worth $327,237. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGI. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 19.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 721,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,272,000 after buying an additional 118,690 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 12.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 328,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 36,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,492,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,048,000 after purchasing an additional 133,250 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 18.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 76,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 396.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 299,258 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

