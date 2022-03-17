Short Interest in Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA) Decreases By 30.3%

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the February 13th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MYNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mynaric in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. initiated coverage on shares of Mynaric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Mynaric stock traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $10.26. 8,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Mynaric has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mynaric during the 4th quarter worth $5,004,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mynaric during the 4th quarter worth about $1,492,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mynaric during the 4th quarter worth about $890,000. Light Sky Macro LP bought a new position in shares of Mynaric during the 4th quarter worth about $797,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Mynaric during the 4th quarter worth about $500,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mynaric AG is a developer and manufacturer of laser communication products for air and spaceborne applications principally in government and commercial markets. Mynaric AG is based in NEW YORK.

