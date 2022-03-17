Short Interest in NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Increases By 24.2%

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,201,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the February 13th total of 967,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 750.6 days.
NEXON stock remained flat at $$23.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday. NEXON has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $34.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.97.
About NEXON
