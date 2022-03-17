Short Interest in NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Increases By 24.2%

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,201,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the February 13th total of 967,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 750.6 days.

NEXON stock remained flat at $$23.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday. NEXON has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $34.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.97.

NEXON Co, Ltd. engages in the development of free to play online and mobile games. It develops graphics based massively multiplayer online games and uses the concept of micro transactions and the free to play business model. It operates through the PC Online and Mobile business divisions. The PC Online business division handles the production, development and distribution of PC online games.

