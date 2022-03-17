Short Interest in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Drops By 18.8%

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the February 13th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

PESI stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $5.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,387. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.46. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $71.63 million, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PESI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,750.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $415,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. 25.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which provides nuclear and mixed waste management services. The firm operates its business through following segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.

