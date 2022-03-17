Short Interest in Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Declines By 17.8%

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 201,100 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the February 13th total of 244,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Qumu in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ QUMU traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,311. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15. Qumu has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Qumu in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Qumu by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 40.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

