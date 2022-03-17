Short Interest in RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Increases By 32.3%

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 769,700 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the February 13th total of 582,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in RumbleON by 816.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of RumbleON by 1,812.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in RumbleON in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RumbleON by 99.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Get RumbleON alerts:

Shares of RumbleON stock opened at $33.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.63. RumbleON has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90. The firm has a market cap of $506.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.67.

RumbleON ( NASDAQ:RMBL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.00. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 32.03% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RumbleON will post -5.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RMBL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush decreased their target price on RumbleON from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

RumbleON Company Profile (Get Rating)

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.