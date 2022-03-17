Short Interest in Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Expands By 31.5%

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the February 13th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 328.7 days.

OTCMKTS SMFTF opened at $46.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.21. Smurfit Kappa Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.13 and a fifty-two week high of $60.07.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

