Short Interest in Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Decreases By 27.9%

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 71,700 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the February 13th total of 99,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several research firms have commented on SUBCY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Subsea 7 from 84.00 to 86.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

OTCMKTS:SUBCY opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.62 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90. Subsea 7 has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

