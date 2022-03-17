Short Interest in TC Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBC) Declines By 27.6%

TC Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the February 13th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,152,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in TC Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in TC Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TC Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $390,000. 13.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBC traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.80. 6,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,465. TC Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $14.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.67.

TC Bancshares Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank which provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers principally in the United States. It offer deposit products as well as lending product. TC Bancshares Inc is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

