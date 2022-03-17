Short Interest in theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Drops By 15.0%

theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the February 13th total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

OTCMKTS TGLO remained flat at $$0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 50 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,341. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10. theglobe.com has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16.

About theglobe.com (Get Rating)

theglobe.com, Inc operates as a shell company, which engages in an online community with registered members and users in the United States and abroad. The company was founded by Todd V. Krizelman and Stephan J. Paternot on May 1, 1995 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

