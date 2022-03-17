Short Interest in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) Grows By 25.0%

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II by 38.3% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 138,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 38,250 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II by 125.5% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II by 118.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter worth about $5,040,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Pace Beneficial II stock remained flat at $$9.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,372. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. TPG Pace Beneficial II has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.83.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

