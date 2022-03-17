Short Interest in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Expands By 20.1%

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 162,200 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the February 13th total of 135,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 74,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

NASDAQ TRST traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,701. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.14. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In related news, EVP Kevin M. Curley acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.99 per share, for a total transaction of $33,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRST. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 28,984.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 49,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY (Get Rating)

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.