Short Interest in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Declines By 15.7%

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,190,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the February 13th total of 13,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of TWO stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $5.42. The stock had a trading volume of 422,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,712,603. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.69. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 111.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 16,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $95,242.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 13,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $79,648.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,847 shares of company stock worth $278,091 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 317.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on TWO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.51.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

