Short Interest in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Drops By 19.2%

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the February 13th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 475,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on VYGR. StockNews.com raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $7.34 on Thursday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $279.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Voyager Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.77. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 584.71% and a negative return on equity of 76.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 222.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 120,239 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 271,331 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 518.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 73,731 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

