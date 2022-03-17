Short Interest in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Increases By 22.0%

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the February 13th total of 1,730,000 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $57.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.18. XPEL has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $103.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.02.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPEL will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total transaction of $1,320,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $1,267,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,800 shares of company stock worth $18,120,080. 35.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,305 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 22,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,380,000 after purchasing an additional 58,061 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on XPEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

