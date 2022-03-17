Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Lifted to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SMMNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Societe Generale raised Siemens Healthineers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Siemens Healthineers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.10.

OTCMKTS:SMMNY opened at $31.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.19. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $38.23.

Siemens Healthineers ( OTCMKTS:SMMNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

