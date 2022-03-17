Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Short Interest Up 26.4% in February

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the February 13th total of 862,600 shares. Approximately 13.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

In related news, insider William D. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $323,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $59,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,125,000 shares of company stock worth $30,375,000 and have sold 19,000 shares worth $576,010. 67.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

SRRA traded up $2.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,639. The company has a market cap of $554.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.85. Sierra Oncology has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $35.86.

SRRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Sierra Oncology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

