Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.04

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.04 and traded as low as $1.78. Sigma Labs shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 121,308 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sigma Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.23.
Sigma Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGLB)
Sigma Labs, Inc, a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry under the PrintRite3D brand. It also offers PrintRite3D Lite, which has a smaller footprint and is geared towards single-laser machines for research and development, or small production lots; PrintRite3D Pro, for single, dual and quad laser machines and for environments with less than 10 machines; PrintRite3D Enterprise for plant-wide networks; and PrintRite3D for Direct Energy Deposition is based on a laser process in which a laser beam generates a melt pool on a substrate.
