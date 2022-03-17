Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.04

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.04 and traded as low as $1.78. Sigma Labs shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 121,308 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sigma Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sigma Labs during the third quarter worth about $45,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sigma Labs by 74.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 35,331 shares during the period. 11.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sigma Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGLB)

Sigma Labs, Inc, a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry under the PrintRite3D brand. It also offers PrintRite3D Lite, which has a smaller footprint and is geared towards single-laser machines for research and development, or small production lots; PrintRite3D Pro, for single, dual and quad laser machines and for environments with less than 10 machines; PrintRite3D Enterprise for plant-wide networks; and PrintRite3D for Direct Energy Deposition is based on a laser process in which a laser beam generates a melt pool on a substrate.

