Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.28-$13.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.03-$8.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.89 billion.Signet Jewelers also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $12.280-$13.000 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIG. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.29.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock traded up $5.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.72. 1,985,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,007. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $111.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.35 and its 200-day moving average is $85.64.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 50.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

In related news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $398,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $516,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,112,000 after purchasing an additional 815,094 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 17,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

