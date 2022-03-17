Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Shares Gap Up to $77.72

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $77.72, but opened at $81.00. Signet Jewelers shares last traded at $82.14, with a volume of 150,344 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on SIG. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.64.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.01. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.61% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $516,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $398,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIG. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

