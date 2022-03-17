SilverSPAC Inc (NASDAQ:SLVR) Short Interest Up 33.3% in February

SilverSPAC Inc (NASDAQ:SLVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of SLVR stock opened at $9.66 on Thursday. SilverSPAC has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.64.

Get SilverSPAC alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SilverSPAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverSPAC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of SilverSPAC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverSPAC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SilverSPAC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

SILVERspac Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. SILVERspac Inc is based in New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SilverSPAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSPAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.