SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the February 13th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 946,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SING traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15. SinglePoint has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $2.46. The company has a market cap of $6.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of -0.02.

Get SinglePoint alerts:

About SinglePoint (Get Rating)

SinglePoint, Inc is a fully reporting company with core holdings in solar energy services and industrial hemp based consumer Products. The firm through its subsidiary operates national solar sales brokerage model in 34 states. It designed 1606 Original Hemp for manufacturing and marketing smokable industrial hemp consumer products for sale through traditional retail channels and online.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SinglePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SinglePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.