SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the February 13th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 946,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SING traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15. SinglePoint has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $2.46. The company has a market cap of $6.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of -0.02.
About SinglePoint (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SinglePoint (SING)
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
Receive News & Ratings for SinglePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SinglePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.