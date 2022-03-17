Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 703,600 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the February 13th total of 555,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 582,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIOX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 757 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,839. Sio Gene Therapies has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sio Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Sio Gene Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIOX. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sio Gene Therapies by 136.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 39,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

