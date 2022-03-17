Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Trading 22.8% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) traded up 22.8% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.80. 397,429 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 16,068,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Specifically, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Sloan purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SKLZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.82.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 37.99% and a negative net margin of 47.22%. Skillz’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skillz Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Skillz by 945.5% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skillz during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

