Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Trading 10.3% Higher

Shares of Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Rating) traded up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.75. 95,167 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 445,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Separately, Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Skyharbour Resources from C$0.77 to C$1.04 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of C$99.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.60.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

