Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Short Interest Down 15.8% in February

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 345,300 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the February 13th total of 409,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRRTF traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.44. The company had a trading volume of 9,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,618. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12. Slate Grocery REIT has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $12.64.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Slate Grocery REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Slate Grocery REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, owning and leasing a portfolio of diversified revenue-producing commercial real estate properties. Its portfolios include residential, office and industrial projects. The company was founded by Blair Welch and Brady Welch on January 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

