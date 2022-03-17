SM Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 28,462 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,302% compared to the average daily volume of 2,030 call options.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $1,218,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $381,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,694 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in SM Energy by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SM traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.47. 27,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,337. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 769.55 and a beta of 5.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average is $31.11. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.69.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.23 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

