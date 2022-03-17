Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 3,130.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,220,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 178,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

In other news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 2,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $136,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter acquired 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.30 per share, with a total value of $103,389.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,439 shares of company stock valued at $17,424,818. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.72.

Smartsheet stock opened at $44.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 1.58. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Smartsheet (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.