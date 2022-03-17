Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.35% from the company’s previous close.

SMAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.72.

Shares of SMAR opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.93 and a 200-day moving average of $66.39. Smartsheet has a one year low of $41.65 and a one year high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter purchased 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.30 per share, with a total value of $103,389.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,439 shares of company stock valued at $17,424,818 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 18,843 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,277,000 after acquiring an additional 88,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 324,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,499,000 after acquiring an additional 60,524 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

