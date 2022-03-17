Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Trading Up 8.2%

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.76 and last traded at $48.33. Approximately 80,729 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,801,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.66.

A number of analysts have commented on SMAR shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.72.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -41.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.39.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $107,020.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 54,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $4,335,650.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,439 shares of company stock valued at $17,424,818 over the last ninety days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3,130.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

