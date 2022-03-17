Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.200-$-0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $162 million-$163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.83 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.700-$-0.620 EPS.

SMAR traded up $3.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,449,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,068. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.48 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.39. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $41.65 and a 1 year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMAR. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.72.

In other news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $136,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $107,020.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,439 shares of company stock worth $17,424,818. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 20.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

