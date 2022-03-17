SMI Advisory Services LLC Makes New $381,000 Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 377.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $91.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.00. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $89.69 and a 52-week high of $107.11.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

