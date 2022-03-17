SMI Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000. iShares Semiconductor ETF comprises 0.4% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 310.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 230.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $462.30 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $386.02 and a 1 year high of $559.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $477.61 and its 200-day moving average is $489.41.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

