Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Bought by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,169,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,307 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth $186,620,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth $183,998,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 723.1% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,271,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $53.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.11.

Shares of SNAP opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.91. The company has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,203,242 shares of company stock worth $46,080,539.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

