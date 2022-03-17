Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Short Interest Update

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 625,500 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the February 13th total of 484,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

IPOD traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 383,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,879. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $12.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 364.2% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 46,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 36,424 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 111,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,110,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

