Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Rating Increased to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SQM has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.44.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $73.03 on Monday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $79.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average of $57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.64.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

