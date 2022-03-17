Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) Short Interest Update

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 182,300 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the February 13th total of 229,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTMO. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II by 149.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 34,684 shares in the last quarter. 31.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OTMO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,617. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $11.49.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

