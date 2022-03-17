SOL Capital Management CO Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,362 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.72.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $138.14 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $128.38 and a 1 year high of $196.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.65 and a 200 day moving average of $159.09. The stock has a market cap of $251.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

