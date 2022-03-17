SOL Capital Management CO Has $10.97 Million Stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,775 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. International Bancshares comprises 2.0% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. SOL Capital Management CO owned 0.41% of International Bancshares worth $10,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 219.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $235,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBOC opened at $43.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.12. International Bancshares Co. has a 52 week low of $37.72 and a 52 week high of $51.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 31.01%.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

