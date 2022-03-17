SOL Capital Management CO Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $208.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.44. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.57 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

