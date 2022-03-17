SOL Capital Management CO Sells 314 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 1.1% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period.

IJH opened at $265.62 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $247.37 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.76.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

