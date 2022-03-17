SOL Capital Management CO Sells 740 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.9% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.8% during the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.2% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSE APO opened at $62.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.03 and its 200 day moving average is $68.19.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 30.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 21.53%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.56.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

