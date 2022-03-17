Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.20 Million

Brokerages expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) to report $52.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.80 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported sales of $28.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 82.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year sales of $229.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $222.40 million to $240.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $265.57 million, with estimates ranging from $248.20 million to $280.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

SOI stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.18. 577,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,072. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84. The stock has a market cap of $511.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.50 and a beta of 1.47. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,050.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 36,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 34.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 5.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

