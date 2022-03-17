Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.75

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.75 and traded as low as $4.31. Sono-Tek shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 10,351 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sono-Tek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.81 million, a PE ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.22.

Sono-Tek ( OTCMKTS:SOTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.42 million for the quarter. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. Analysts anticipate that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robb William Engle sold 5,500 shares of Sono-Tek stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $45,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Riemer acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOTK. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sono-Tek during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Sono-Tek in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Benin Management CORP bought a new position in Sono-Tek in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sono-Tek during the third quarter valued at about $175,000. 55.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sono-Tek Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOTK)

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial.

