SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 168.10%. SOPHiA Genetics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SOPH stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 93,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,822. SOPHiA Genetics has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $14.21.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,792,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SOPHiA Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SOPHiA Genetics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

