Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) to report sales of $26.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.96 million. Southern First Bancshares reported sales of $27.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $110.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.81 million to $111.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $120.19 million, with estimates ranging from $117.23 million to $123.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Southern First Bancshares.
Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 17.58%.
NASDAQ:SFST opened at $54.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.39. The company has a market cap of $438.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Southern First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $65.59.
Southern First Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southern First Bancshares (SFST)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern First Bancshares (SFST)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.