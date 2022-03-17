Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) to report sales of $26.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.96 million. Southern First Bancshares reported sales of $27.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $110.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.81 million to $111.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $120.19 million, with estimates ranging from $117.23 million to $123.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 17.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $7,630,000. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 24.7% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,738,000 after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 516,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,304,000 after buying an additional 83,480 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 405,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,665,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFST opened at $54.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.39. The company has a market cap of $438.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Southern First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $65.59.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.

